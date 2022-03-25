City of Bend seeking volunteers to serve on Human Rights and Equity Commission

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is seeking new volunteer commissioners starting immediately to serve on the City of Bend Human Rights and Equity Commission.

The Human Rights and Equity Commission (HREC) acts as a group of advisors to City Council. The commission is charged with ensuring historically marginalized and underrepresented communities in Bend have access to City programs and services, representation in city decision-making, and a venue to raise concerns and complaints about discrimination. The Commission does this by elevating recommendations for City Council’s consideration through the Equity Department.

To apply, please complete the Advisory Committee application by choosing one of the three following options:

Submitting online: Advisory Committee Application

Mailing your application to: 710 NW Wall St., Bend, OR 97701, Attn: Anna Allen. Applications for this method can be found at the front desk of City Hall, 710 NW Wall St, Bend, OR 97701.

Emailing Anna Allen at aallen@bendoregon.gov to schedule a time to provide your verbal responses to application questions.

Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Friday, April 22.

For information on the Human Rights and Equity Commission, visit bendoregon.gov/HREC.