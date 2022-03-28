City of Bend planning $28.6 million in water system improvements on Awbrey Butte

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Not one or two, but nine interrelated water improvement projects are planned on Bend’s Awbrey Butte over the next three years to boost capacity, replace aging water pipes and ensure adequate firefighting flows in the area of northwest Bend.

The city published a legal notice Sunday with a request for proposals for design and construction of the Awbrey Butte Water Distribution Improvements Project. The submission deadline is May 5, and the city is holding a pre-proposal meeting on Zoom for interested parties on April 12.

The city council recently adopted a five-year capital improvement program that includes the $28.6 million project, scheduled to begin in the spring of 2023 and take two years to complete.

The individual sub-projects include more than 9,000 feet of new 30-inch water pipe along Shevlin Park Road, a utility right of way and along Trenton Avenue, from Mt. Washington Drive to the city’s Awbrey Reservoir.

The city also will replace 2,260 feet of existing 24-inch water pipe along Ninth Street, between Newport Avenue and the reservoir, and replace or upsize 3,500 feet of pipe along portions of Portland Avenue, between Ninth and Wall streets.

