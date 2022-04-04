COCC Pence Pinkney Gallery spotlights seven printmakers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Pence Pinckney Gallery at Central Oregon Community College is presenting “Breathe Out,” an art exhibition of works from seven Oregon printmakers, from April 14 to May 13, with an opening reception at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.

The exhibition features printmakers from Sisters, Bend and Portland, all members of the Sisters-based printmaking collective Studio 6000. The artists are Poppy Dully, Barbara Kennedy, Helen Loeffler, Adrienne Phillips, Carolyn Platt, Jane Quale and Adell Shetterly, with showcased work to include monotypes, collagraphs, woodcuts and linocuts.

For more information, contact Paula Bullwinkel at pbullwinkel@cocc.edu or 917-841-4628.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.