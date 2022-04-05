City of Bend seeks public comments, holds final online open house on Stevens Road Tract

The city of Bend has launched a final online public open house on the Stevens Road Tract Concept Plan website, where people can learn more about the plan and provide comments on development options.

The virtual open house and public comment period is available now through midnight on Sunday, April 17, at www.bendoregon.gov/stevens-tract.

The City of Bend’s Growth Management Division is completing planning for the development of 261 acres of land on Bend’s east side. This project is in response to House Bill 3318, recently passed by the Oregon Legislature.

Addressing housing affordability and creating more housing in Bend is a City Council priority. The city says the Stevens Road Tract project offers a unique approach to adding land to the urban Growth Boundary for affordable and market-rate housing.