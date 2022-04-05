Paving project delays reopening of road to Pilot Butte summit until late May

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said Tuesday it will delay opening the gate to the Pilot Butte summit until late May, in order to repave the road.

The Summit Road Trail and the summit will be closed during construction. The road closes during winter months and usually reopens in the spring.

“The large trucks and heavy machinery will be hazards for pedestrians,” says Park Manager Joe Wanamaker. “Trucks and equipment will be backing up the road, with limited visibility around curves. We ask the public’s cooperation in staying off the road, the road trail and the summit until work is complete.”

The Nature Trail and Base Trail will remain open during construction.

The work is expected to begin next week and be completed just before Memorial Day weekend