Bend Boxing Club raising money on GoFundMe to save club

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)- Bend Boxing Club is attempting to rezone their space. The boxing club needs to raise 8,000 dollars to cover the cost of a rezoning permit from the city, gym expenses, and the annual registration with USA boxing.

The Gofundme that was created to "save the Bend Boxing Club" has raised $3,040, with 33 donors.

The boxing club was founded in 2002 by former professional boxer and trainer Rod Smith. The boxing club is a nonprofit organization where people of all ages and all skill levels.

When Rod Smith was 18-years-old he joined the Navy where he picked up his love for the sport of boxing. He went against big names like James Tillis and Tyrel Briggs in his professional boxing career. After his professional career, he went on to discover coaching and teaching others his love for the sport.

