Bend fitness studio hosting event to support BIPOC fitness community
(Updated: adding video, comments from organizers)
Workout party fundraiser set for Saturday at BoxiT Fitness
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The gym can be intimidating to anyone, and even more so if you're the only person in the room who looks like you.
A study by Forbes shows there are significant representation gaps in the fitness industry. Even if someone feels welcome, it costs thousands of dollars to become a fitness instructor through certifications and classes.
Angelica Lee is a Bend fitness instructor who noticed a lack of representation and diversity in the fitness industry.
"I felt like the minority. It was very difficult for me to share my feelings and experiences," she told NewsChannel 21 on Friday.
Lee's experiences prompted her to start the nonprofit Fitness Professionals of Color - PNW. It serves the BIPOC fitness community by helping those with higher barriers access training and resources to become fitness professionals.
"I wanted to encourage not only myself but others that are like me that share the same experiencesn and be able to share our stories together," Lee said.
BOXiT Fitness in Bend is supporting that mission. Through a 75-minute workout party called 'SWEATFEST', the studio hopes to do more than just sweat. It's raising money for the nonprofit to give scholarships to aspiring BIPOC fitness professionals.
"We recognize as a studio that diversity is something that we really, really want to incorporate in our instructors, as well as our clients that are coming in," said Libby Wilson, a fitness instructor at BOXiT. "We want everyone to feel comfortable and safe, and this was a great way for us to do some learning on our side of things as well."
'SWEATFEST' is happening Saturday morning, and spots are already full. However, BOXiT plans to have future events to support the cause.
"The fact that the community is showing up to make this thrive really means a lot," Lee said.
Comments
22 Comments
I do not identify as BIPOC, can I attend? Or even donate? I can’t tell if all are welcome, or just some.
All are welcome; otherwise is would be discriminatory and illegal. One does find it curious that as soon as a long established boxing club is announced as trying to get funds that another igroup suddenly has a competing fundraiser.
This is funny. The absence of BIPOC people in the fitness trainer population here might be related to the makeup of the general population around here.
And so what… Making space for those minorities in any community whether it’s race, class, or gender is not a detriment. There are BIPOC folks here no matter how small of a fraction of the overall population and the more they know this community is welcoming of them, regardless of what profession they pursue, the better.
So a scholarship for the wealthy class because they’re a minority is what you’re suggesting? Being BIPOC and wealthy still beats being white and poor in America. Review your first sentence above and spend some time thinking. Class is the key word in that sentence.
I don’t recall Bend being an exclusionary city. Black, Indigenous, and people of color already had the opportunity to include themselves in gyms and fitness centers. And to say otherwise is just plain virtue signaling. I would sooner donate to Rod Smith’s boxing gym. You will only find a full inclusionary atmosphere there. I seriously doubt you will find a trace of virtue signaling.
or they could make room for themselves. It is called integration.
no need to ‘make space’ as there already is space for all
Look at all the triggered fragile CIS males.
You are on the Top 5 list for trolls in this comment section. You play a keyboard warrior in your mom’s basement while you spew nonsense pretending to care about society.
Look at all the triggered ‘woke’-folk. A made-up ‘problem’ for SJW’s to ‘feel’ good about doing ‘something’
Yes, but look at the comedy it provides for the rest of the world!
I love this! Thank you BOXiT for setting a place at the table for diversity in this community. We need more of this.
Ha! That place setting was already there.
Yes, thank you for setting a place at the table of diversity in this 99.9999% white town that already bends over backwards to virtue signal any chance they get. Bored white rich California liberals that fled the cities of actual diversity then act like saviors of the minorities. Thankfully their lack of self awareness will deliver the rest of us years of comedic relief.
This kind of event is divisive and just makes the problem worse.
agreed. Just virtue signaling. That is all they are doing.
I grew up with many people of different cultures. Never once did I identify any of them by their skin tone or as a different race than I. We are ALL of the same race. Scientific studies have proven that we, each and every one of us, descend from the same ancestral genes. The same ancestral family. So tell me, How can we be of different races??????? Get over this BS already.
Why must we point out people’s race, religion, sexual preference,ngender preference. NO ONE LITERALLY CARES! Do what you want it’s your life and shut up about it.They all already have the same rights and opportunities as the next Joe. I don’t buy the b.s. division segregation poo. When we travel we go to experience their cultures, we don’t go there spouting ours. I don’t cate what people do bit for God’s sake shut up and just do it.
Well said. Now, I’m organizing a march on Bond St celebrating middle aged white guys with wives and kids. Any takers?
LOL. KTVCNNZ will label it a Far Right Extremist march…
We’re all human beings on this earth. ANYONE pointing out someone’s color or highlighting it is a racist pig whether they chose to believe it or not. Your business is open to the public, end of story. Making it a “bipoc” event is actually being a racist. I would NEVER support a business like this.