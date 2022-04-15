City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of April 18-24

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's weekly road and traffic report for the week of April 18-24:

As construction seasons starts up, we understand that seeing more orange cones and detour signs can be frustrating, but we want to remind you to slow down and pay extra attention when you are in a work zone. This is extremely important to keep those workers who are improving our roads safe so they can all return to their families and loved ones at the end of the day. Check-in weekly with the City on upcoming closures through the website: bendoregon.gov/traffic. Construction season will not last forever, please be patient and remember to drive like you’re in your own neighborhood.

NW OB Riley Road between NW Halfway Road and NW Firerock Road for infrastructure installation, half street closure with flagging, work begins 4/20/22.

Ongoing Closures:

Intermittent road closures along the full length of SE Wildcat Drive and SE Skylark Drive for roadway paving. Work to be completed 4/11/22 - 4/22/22.

for roadway paving. Work to be completed 4/11/22 - 4/22/22. King Hezekiah Way between King Jehu Way and King Solomon Court will be closed to through traffic for gravity sewer installation as part of the Septic to Sewer Conversion Program. Local access will be provided. For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu. Closure set to begin 4/11/22 and continue through mid-summer 2022.

between King Jehu Way and King Solomon Court will be closed to through traffic for gravity sewer installation as part of the Septic to Sewer Conversion Program. Local access will be provided. For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu. Closure set to begin 4/11/22 and continue through mid-summer 2022. NE Third Street between Olney Avenue and NE Butler Market Road for roadway improvements, single lane closure of slow lanes. Completion expected summer 2023.

between Olney Avenue and NE Butler Market Road for roadway improvements, single lane closure of slow lanes. Completion expected summer 2023. NW Shevlin Ranch Road between NW Bordeaux Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure. Completion scheduled for end of May.

between NW Bordeaux Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure. Completion scheduled for end of May. Brinson Boulevard between NE 18th Street and Layton Avenue for infrastructure installation, eastbound lane closure. Completion scheduled for end of April.

between NE 18th Street and Layton Avenue for infrastructure installation, eastbound lane closure. Completion scheduled for end of April. NW Silver Buckle Road – As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement Project, full road closure during work hours.

As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement Project, full road closure during work hours. SW Sewer Basin Project - SW McMullin Drive between Mahogany Street and Cinder Lane for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access and detour through April 2022

- SW McMullin Drive between Mahogany Street and Cinder Lane for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access and detour through April 2022 Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Corridor Improvements Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersection and road closures along its entirety. Intersection of SE Wilson Avenue and SE 9th Street for roundabout construction, full intersection closure with detour through May 2022 (weather dependent).

– Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Corridor Improvements Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersection and road closures along its entirety. Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit the Newport Corridor Improvements Project website. Various closures through the end of Winter 2022. NW Newport Avenue between NW 10th street and NW 11th street, full road closure through mid-summer 2022 NW 11th Street between NW Ogden Avenue and NW Milwaukee Avenue, full road closure –through mid-summer 2022

– Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit the Newport Corridor Improvements Project website. Various closures through the end of Winter 2022. Brosterhous Road between Murphy Road and Knott Road for infrastructure installation, northbound lane closure with detour. Estimated through early summer 2022. This is part of the Brosterhous Accessibility Improvements Project.

Future Road Closures:

2022 Earth Day Parade - The event will have various downtown street closures (listed below). The special event will take place on 4/23/22, 11 a.m.– 3 p.m. NW Wall Street between Minnesota Avenue and Louisiana Avenue NW Bond Street between Minnesota Avenue and Kansas Avenue NW Minnesota Avenue between NW Wall Street and NW Bond Street NW Louisiana Avenue between NW Wall Street and NW Lava Road NW Kansas Avenue between NW Bond Street and NW Lava Road



Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews