DCSO offering free boat inspections for all boat lovers

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is offering boat lovers a chance to have their boat inspected, before you can have fun in the sun. The inspections are free of charge and are offered on Saturday.

There are three locations where the inspections will be at- Big County RV in Redmond, Sportsman's Warehouse in Bend and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office substation in La Pine.

Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Marine Deputies will be inspecting the boats and make sure they get the all clear.