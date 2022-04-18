City of Bend sets open house for Wilson Avenue-15th Street roundabout, other improvements

BEND,, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend will host an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, at the Larkspur Community Center, located at 1600 SE Reed Market Road. The event will include information on the upcoming construction of the 15th Street and Wilson Avenue roundabout and design plans between Ninth Street and 15th Street.

The design consultants, construction team, and City staff will be available to answer questions. Roundabout construction is anticipated to begin in early summer of 2022.

The improvements are part of the Wilson Avenue Corridor Project, a multi-phase modernization project that will improve safety and east-west connectivity for all users along Wilson Avenue from Second Street to 15th Street.

The Wilson Avenue Corridor Project is the first Transportation General Obligation Bond project approved by voters in 2020.

Community members can access open house materials online at bendoregon.gov/wilson.