City of Bend hosts open house to discuss design for Wilson Avenue-15th Street roundabout

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- The City of Bend is hosting an open house Wednesday evening to talk with the public about design plans for the upcoming 15th Street and Wilson Avenue roundabout, part of the improvements underway along the Wilson Avenue corridor.

The design consultants, construction team and city staff were on hand at the to show the plans and answer questions.

Also on display were preliminary design plans for corridor improvements between Ninth and 15th streets.

The Wilson Avenue Corridor Project is the first to proceed under the transportation general obligation bond approved by voters in 2020.

The work is expected to begin early this summer and to be completed by the end of 2023.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee is at the open house to see the design plans and speak with residents about their reactions. Her report will be First at Ten on Fox.