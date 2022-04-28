Kôr Community Land Trust to partner with Hiatus Homes on next Bend community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Kôr Community Land Trust announced Thursday it will be partnering with Hiatus Homes to develop its next affordable homeownership community on Poplar Street in SW Bend. Hiatus Homes will support the non-profit both as their general contractor and by donating their Hiatus Roanoke plans to be repurposed for the Poplar community.

The impact of this donation is detailed by Kôr Community Land Trust’s Executive Director, Jackie Keogh, sharing, “Leveraging market-rate designs through our new partnership with Hiatus Homes will not only provide our affordable homes with unmatched quality, but also significantly help keep our costs down to ensure we can sell these homes at an affordable price to the community.”

Kôr's general contractor, Hiatus Homes, is the leader of net-zero, small unit, market-rate, and single-family developments in Deschutes County. Hiatus Homes has proven that small, efficient, and design-driven developments have a positive community impact. This partnership represents an innovative public private partnership in both reducing the cost of affordable housing but also building affordable units with the same integrity as market-rate homes.

Hiatus Homes' CEO, Jesse Russell remarks, "We are grateful for the opportunity to help ​Kôr with its mission to bring environmental sustainability into affordable housing, and help make homeownership an opportunity for more of the people that make Bend such a special place to live."

Ten Over Studio will be working closely on the project as a partial in-kind donor with the intent to promote design that benefits the community and connects people to their surroundings while leaving a minimal environmental footprint. The community will include seen single-family homes, each designed with three bedrooms and two bathrooms with goal net-zero standards. The units will be permanently affordable through the Community Land Trust model, serving the community’s affordable housing needs for generations.