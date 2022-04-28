Railroad pedestrian bridge in place as Alpenglow Park in SE Bend moves closer to completion

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Construction crews gingerly lowered into place a new bridge over the railroad tracks at Alpenglow Community Park on Wednesday, helping the long-awaited Bend Park and Recreation District project move one giant step closer to completion.

The bridge installation went off smoothly, as some neighbors in the Hidden Hills neighborhood gathered in back yards to watch a crane move the 71,000-pound structure. The bridge will facilitate pedestrian access to nearly 600 households within a 5-minute walk on the westside of the railway and park.

You can see a 45-second time lapse video of its installation here.

“Next steps for the railroad pedestrian bridge include pouring and finishing of the concrete bridge deck, installation of the steel bridge guardrails and construction of the bridge’s ramp which connects the actual bridge to the park’s pathway,” said Alpenglow Project Manager Ian Isaacson. “This work is expected to last a month and will be complete upon the park’s opening in late June.”

This 37-acre park site on SE 15th Street is characterized by semi-arid high desert vegetation with mature stands of Ponderosa pine, junipers and a basalt ridge designated as an area of special interest by the city of Bend.

The $9.52 million community park will provide opportunities for a wide array of recreation activities for all ages and four-legged friends while retaining natural characteristics of the existing landscape.

Park amenities include a splash pad, dog park with agility course, multiple climbing structures, open lawn space, an event space, and demonstration garden.

Learn more at the project website.