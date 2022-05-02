City of Bend Accessibility Advisory Committee seeks new members

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is seeking new volunteer committee members to serve on the City of Bend Accessibility Advisory Committee.

The City of Bend Accessibility Advisory Committee (COBAAC) acts as a group of advisors to the City Manager. COBAAC has a critical role in ensuring City programs, services, activities, and facilities are accessible to the Bend disability community. The committee does this by elevating recommendations to the City Manager through the Equity Department.

Individuals selected for committee membership can generally expect to volunteer four hours per month to COBAAC activities. These activities include attending a meeting of the full committee held on the fourth Thursday of each month, along with other activities and meetings in support of the committee’s purpose. Members are appointed by the City Manager to an initial three-year term and may be considered for a second three-year term.

To apply complete the Advisory Committee application by:

Submitting online: Advisory Committee Application | City of Bend (bendoregon.gov);

Mailing your application to: 710 NW Wall Street, Bend, OR 97701 Attn: Cherissa Alldredge; or

Emailing Cherissa Alldredge at calldredge@bendoregon.gov to schedule a time to provide your verbal response to the application questions.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022.

For questions about serving on COBAAC, please contact Cherissa Alldredge, Accessibility and Equity Manager, at 541-693-2141 or email calldredge@bendoregon.gov.

For information regarding the City of Bend Accessibility Advisory Committee (COBAAC) and becoming a volunteer member, visit the City of Bend Accessibility Advisory Committee website.