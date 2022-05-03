Catalytic converter thefts, an issue across the state and US, is a growing problem in Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Stolen catalytic converters are becoming a growing problem in Bend, as it has been in recent years across the state and nation.

Because of the valuable and rare metals used in catalytic converters, located on the undercarriage of vehicles, theives are taking advantage by removing the part and selling what is essentially worth thousands, for scrap.

By no means is this a new problem in places like California, Minnesota, Washington, or closer to home in Portland, but it’s becoming a worse problem on the High Desert, as recent reports on the Nextdoor neighborhood site attest.

Oregon lawmakers took on the issue last year, passing Senate Bill 803 , which took effect in January and "prohibits scrap metal business from purchasing or receiving catalytic converters, except from commercial seller or owner of vehicle from which catalytic converter was removed." However, it's too early to measure it's effectiveness.

According to State Farm, Oregon ranks sixth in the nation for auto parts theft. Last year the insurance company paid $1.9 million for 1,311 Oregon catalytic converter theft claims. Nationally, the thefts soared 1,171% in a two-year period, to $62.6 million in claims.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with the Bend Police Department to find out how frequently the theft is happening, and Schnitzer Steel, a recycling center in Bend, to learn how many encounters it has had with people trying to sell the catalytic converters unlawfully.

Her report will be on KTVZ at 5.