Town hall held in Bend to hear public’s visions of a potential C. Oregon Center for the Arts
A town hall took place Tuesday evening Central Oregon Community College to explore a possible arts center for the region. The group supporting a Central Oregon Center for the Arts is in the process of creating a discovery study. The non-profit's exploring what a potential visual arts center should look like. The first of three town halls this week brought in many music lovers to share their vision of the building.
Comments