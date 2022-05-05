City of Bend begins public process for Stevens Road Tract Concept Plan

At 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9, the City of Bend Planning Commission will hear public testimony on the Stevens Road Tract Concept Plan, the planning and development of a complete community on the east edge of Bend.

Attendance instructions will be included on the Planning Commission meeting agenda which will be posted at bendoregon.gov/planningcommission prior to the meeting.

Following the Planning Commission meeting, Bend City Council will hold a work session on the project at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, and consider a resolution during the Council meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1. Attendance instructions will be included on the City Council meeting agenda which will be posted at bendoregon.gov/councilagenda prior to the meeting.

This project is in response to House Bill 3318 passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2021. The City has hosted three online public open houses to gather public input on a concept plan for the 261 acres of land.

More information on the proposed concept plan can be found on the Stevens Road Tract Concept Plan webpage.