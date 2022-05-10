Bend-Redmond Habitat ReStore to open Sundays, offer shopping 7 days a week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity announced Tuesday that its ReStore will now be open for business 7 days a week, starting this Sunday.

STORE HOURS as of SUNDAY, MAY 15

Shopping Hours 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., 7 days a week

Donations 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., 7 days a week

Cole Smith, ReStore Manager, said, "We're always looking for ways to better serve the community. By our opening on Sundays, we hope to offer those with limited time during the week an extra opportunity to shop and donate to ReStore. This, in turn, helps us with our ultimate goal, which is to help provide much needed affordable housing in our community."

Expanded business hours in the ReStore also create new volunteer opportunities, and the ReStore is seeking new volunteers. Zachary Cota, Volunteer Coordinator, said “If you like being a part of a family-oriented team where you can give back to the community, then this is the place for you! The store has numerous positions available for volunteers, including cashiering, stocking, working in the donation lane, and so much more.” Interested community members should visit https://restorebend.org/volunteer/ for more information.

As the largest source of local funding for Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity, the ReStore home improvement outlet accepts and sells a wide variety of home furnishings, appliances and building materials. Proceeds from ReStore help cover the administrative expenses of the organization. Bend-Redmond Habitat is currently building 10 Townhomes in Redmond on Quince Ave., and 8 Townhomes in Bend on 18th Street.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built nearly 200 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1000 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387 or restorebend.org 541.312.6709.