City of Bend seeks applicants for Bend Landmarks Commission vacancy

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is seeking to fill one alternate position for the Bend Landmarks Commission.

Candidates for the Bend Landmarks Commission are required to be a community member residing within the Bend Urban Growth Boundary with an interest in architecture, history, architectural history, planning, prehistoric and historic archaeology, folklore, cultural anthropology, curation, conservation, landscape architecture or related disciplines.

Advisory Committee applications are found at www.bendoregon.gov/committees . Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 10.

For questions on serving on the Bend Landmarks Commission, please contact Heidi Kennedy at hkennedy@bendoregon.gov or 541-617-4524.

For more information regarding the City of Bend Landmarks Commission, visit this page: Landmarks Commission | City of Bend (bendoregon.gov) or for information about historic preservation in Bend, see this page: Historic Preservation | City of Bend (bendoregon.gov)