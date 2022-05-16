Bend Fire & Rescue welcomes new Fire Marshal Jason Bolen

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue said Monday it is excited to welcome Jason Bolen as the agency's new fire marshal.

“I am thrilled to be working for Bend Fire & Rescue,” says Bolen, “and finding opportunities to immerse myself in the community of Bend.”

Chief Bolen came from the Lebanon Fire District, where he was Division Chief of Fire & Life Safety for six years.

Bolen started his fire service career as a volunteer with Lebanon Fire in 1994 and was hired as a Firefighter/EMT in 1996. He worked his way up the ranks from firefighter to Battalion Chief before being promoting to Division Chief. During his career, he was heavily involved in rescue and fire command training.

Community involvement is very important to Chief Bolen. He served on the Lebanon City Council for 10 years and was the Council President for his final four years of his council tenure.

“I am excited to welcome Chief Bolan to Bend Fire & Rescue,” stated Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley, “He has a proven track record of success as a fire marshal and will be a fantastic addition to our management team.”