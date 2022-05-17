Bend City Councilor Rita Schenkelberg resigning; council to discuss mayor, council vacancies Wednesday night
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend City Councilor Rita Schenkelberg has informed the city and colleagues of plans to resign this week, a decision coming a week after Mayor Sally Russell said she, too, is leaving her position as of Wednesday night's meeting.
Here's the email Schenkelberg, who was elected in the fall of 2020, sent to colleagues on Monday afternoon:
"Dear fellow city councilors and city staff,
"I am writing to inform you of my resignation as of the May 18th, 2022, meeting. I am grateful for all the support I have received during my time in office. I have learned so much and was grateful to bring ideas forward which weren't previously discussed. Thank you to all the staff who took time to explain and navigate topics with me. Thank you to all the staff who invited me to see where they work and share about their positions and responsibilities.
"Thank you to my fellow city councilors. I am grateful to you all. Thank you for teaching me about local government and the nuances of our position.
"I am unable to meet the expectations of my full-time job and being a city councilor. The pressure to be the first queer, non-binary, poc was not sustainable for me. My hope is that the thoughts and ideas I have brought forward can help inform future decisions.
"Thank you everyone again,
Rita Schenkelberg (They/Them)- City Councilor"
The City Charter and recently revised city council rules says a vacancy in the council shall be filled within 30 days by appointment by the council, but if the council does not fill the vacancy by an appointment within 30 days, then the vacancy gets filled at the next election, which would be in November.
It also outlines that if the council doesn't fill a mayoral vacancy through appointment of one of the other councilors, that council vacancy process would apply to that position as well.
City councilors will have a discussion of the vacancies and potential mayor appointment at the end of Wednesday night's council meeting, as well as declaration of a council vacancy, if necessary, and selection of a subcommittee to oversee the appointment process.
Comments
7 Comments
It’s too bad people cant play nice and treat others as they wish to be treated themselves.
It’s also too bad Rita didnt fully grasp the full weight of her choice to run. While I have sympathy, a queer person must know that the verbal abuse they would face will go beyond the norm. Best to think it through before you run.
Rita can point fingers wherever they want but it seems to me an inexperienced 30-year-old quitting because they didn’t know City Council would demand so much time is exactly the reason Rita shouldn’t have been there in the first place.
Also, Rita saying they were “embarrassed” by all us locals being rightfully opposed to the current homeless takeover didn’t help their standing any.
As the only City Councilor who actually has to work to pay rent, this is a loss, despite the fact I’m opposed on almost every issue.
More idle rich people incoming.
Waiting for Kebler to appoint Luke Richter to a slot so he won’t run ads against her in the election….
Bets?
I’ve had a chance to watch her during several council meetings, the one’s that went on into the night. You could see she was becoming disengaged and acted almost put upon as the meetings wore on . I remember thinking no way she’ll tough this out.
She was met with some very concerned community members and it had less to do with her gender identity and more about her advocacy for the homeless. She used her position to protest – sitting for the pledge of allegiance and wearing a Kaepernick jersey to a council meeting. She felt the train wreck of tents on 2nd street was just the homeless doing the best the could with the situation they had need given. She was a Socialist – stating again at a council meeting- that homelessness is an example of the failures of Capitalism. She campaigned as a queer women of color, which should have raised red flags!- and what she really was was a far left socialist with her own agenda with no concern for Bend as a community. I won’t be sorry to see her go.
Amateur Hour.
Two down . . .