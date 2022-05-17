Bend-La Pine Schools to honor 76 staff members for excellence

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Thursday evening, Bend-La Pine Schools will celebrate 76 staff members who make a positive difference in the lives of students — from counselors to bus drivers to classroom teachers — during the annual Excellence in Education awards at Mountain View High School.

“We are excited to come together and celebrate some of the many incredible staff members we have in Bend-La Pine Schools,” said Superintendent Steven Cook. “These individuals are making a tremendous positive difference in the lives of students.”

This year, finalists for Certified and Classified staff of the year will be announced during the event.

Excellence in Education honorees for 2022 are: