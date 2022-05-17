Bend-La Pine Schools to honor 76 staff members for excellence
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Thursday evening, Bend-La Pine Schools will celebrate 76 staff members who make a positive difference in the lives of students — from counselors to bus drivers to classroom teachers — during the annual Excellence in Education awards at Mountain View High School.
“We are excited to come together and celebrate some of the many incredible staff members we have in Bend-La Pine Schools,” said Superintendent Steven Cook. “These individuals are making a tremendous positive difference in the lives of students.”
This year, finalists for Certified and Classified staff of the year will be announced during the event.
Excellence in Education honorees for 2022 are:
- Amity Creek Magnet School — Sara McGowan
- Bear Creek Elementary — Jaimie Jensen, Keri Jacobi
- Bend Senior High School — Mikaela Bird, Christine Ewing
- Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School — Alex Greenwood, Jacqueline Jones
- Buckingham Elementary — Mona Ring, Jessi Hayes
- Caldera High School — Veronica Trejo, Heather Wolford
- Cascade Middle School — Katie Lyons, Carrie Shuster
- Elk Meadow Elementary — Sue Schaber, Kellie Perry
- Ensworth Elementary — Cynthia Serra, Amy Huckins
- High Desert Middle School — Heather Campbell, Stacy Miholich
- High Lakes Elementary — Trisha Grover, Kelli Offenhauser
- Highland Magnet School — Shelly Hill, Marina Reisinger
- Juniper Elementary — David Jacobson, Marla Silberfein
- La Pine Elementary — Ross White, Kylie Wood
- La Pine High School — Jeff Baisch, Don Wilborn
- La Pine Middle School — Jennifer Neil, Makrina Rohde
- Lava Ridge Elementary — Malissa Fields, Sara Towne
- Mountain View High School — Mike Huff, Will McClean
- North Star Elementary School — Alisa Betz, Jill Frazee
- Pacific Crest Middle School — Deb Mullen, Lynn Neemann
- Pilot Butte Middle School — Lois Clements, Valerie Overley
- Pine Ridge Elementary — Samantha Bushnell, Suzanne Davenport
- Ponderosa Elementary — Megan Williamson, Missy Nehl
- R.E. Jewell Elementary — Kelly Hirsch, Jessica Weisgerber
- Realms Middle School — Lynda Beauchamp, Nancy Carriker
- Realms High School —Lisa Johnson, Anita Thompson
- Rosland Elementary — Jeannie Thorp, Theresa Will
- Silver Rail Elementary — Molly Blackburn, Annie Moseley
- Sky View Middle School — Jeff Adkins, Kim Houle
- Summit High School — Michelle Anderson, Mindy Mendenhall
- Three Rivers K-8 School — Maria Leistad, Harlan Roth
- Westside Village Magnet School — Marcie Gibson, Magdelana Davidson
- William E. Miller Elementary — Cody McCabe, Dyana Wurth
- Custodial Department — Chris Hardy, Tom Meyer
- Human Resources — Candy Gelatt
- Information Technology — Andy Holst
- Maintenance — Kevin Aas
- Nutrition Services — Melissa Elliot
- Teaching & Learning Department — Denise Sevigny
- Transportation Department — Dan Anderson, George Coppage, Barbara Miller, Gina Zander
Comments