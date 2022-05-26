Athletic Society Bend helps local charities; KIDS Center as first to receive support
Athletic Society Bend, a new local fitness group, is playing a role in helping the community, and not just physically.
Each month, it will choose a charity to serve.
KIDS Center, a local non-profit, is the first to kickoff the supportive efforts.
The non-profit is dedicated to helping children that have suffered abuse.
Athletic Society Bend will host 'Fit 360', a high intensity interval training at 5:30PM tomorrow at its location on Reed Market Road.
All proceeds will go to the non-profit.
Comments