Athletic Society Bend helps local charities; KIDS Center as first to receive support

Athletic Society Bend, a new local fitness group, is playing a role in helping the community, and not just physically.

Each month, it will choose a charity to serve.

KIDS Center, a local non-profit, is the first to kickoff the supportive efforts.

The non-profit is dedicated to helping children that have suffered abuse.

Athletic Society Bend will host 'Fit 360', a high intensity interval training at 5:30PM tomorrow at its location on Reed Market Road.

All proceeds will go to the non-profit.