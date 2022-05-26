City of Bend’s annual drinking water quality report now online

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend says its Utility Department Laboratory ensures high-quality drinking water and monitors over 130 regulated and unregulated contaminants from both of its water sources throughout the year, including lead, copper, minerals, pesticides, and radioactive materials.

The lab provided over 2,600 tests throughout the year. The City of Bend said in a news release Thursday it "is 100 percent compliant in water quality testing, treatment and water supply planning."

A yearly report on drinking water quality is now online. The report is required by the federal Safe Drinking Water Act. It provides customers with important information about Bend’s drinking water, water sources, and regulatory monitoring results for 2021.

For more information about City of Bend water or to request a printed copy of the report, contact the Utility Department at 541-317-3000 ext. 2 or visit bendoregon.gov/waterreport.