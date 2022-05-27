Envision Bend announces visioning project’s 15 founding partners

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Envision Bend has announced the official partnering organizations of its Bend Vision Project, a community-driven engagement and visioning initiative designed to improve the quality of life for everyone in Bend.

The project partners, representing a cross section of the community, include (in alphabetical order):

Bend Chamber of Commerce

Bend-La Pine Schools

Bend Police Department

Central Oregon Disability Support Network

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC)

City Club of Central Oregon

Council on Aging of Central Oregon

Deschutes Public Library System

Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO)

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance

Latino Community Association

Neighborhood Leadership Alliance

NeighborImpact

St. Charles Health System & Foundation

The Environmental Center

These organizations have publicly endorsed the Bend Vision Project and have agreed to align the Bend Vision Project’s Action Plan with their own planning work where appropriate, help distribute a public survey and other information, and assist with data collection and the development of metrics.

Envision Bend will officially launch the Bend Vision Project the week of June 27 with a series of events, including ones for the public.

The work of the Bend Vision Project will extend into 2023, culminating with the release of a five-year Action Plan. The plan will include a vision statement that describes the community’s desired future, and strategies, projects and programs to help achieve it.

This is the first large-scale community visioning project for the greater Bend area since 2005-06.

To help gather input from residents, the Bend Vision Project will survey residents, conduct interviews of community leaders and connectors, hold community listening sessions and visioning workshops, and attend community events to gather feedback from people.

For more on the Bend Vision Project, visit the Envision Bend website at envisionbend.org or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/EnvisionBend.

Envision Bend is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works with government, business, community groups, and people of all backgrounds and perspectives from across the Bend area to help shape our future, making Bend a better place for everyone.