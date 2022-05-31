Pahlisch Homes donates $50,000 to The Giving Plate’s capital campaign

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pahlisch Homes became one of The Giving Plate’s newest Legacy Sponsors for their Capital Campaign. They donated a very generous $50,000 at a gold-giving level and will have their name attached to the Kid’s Korner Warehouse.

"We care deeply about our community and believe in The Giving Plate's work in our community! It is an honor to participate with such an outstanding organization!” said Pahlisch Homes’ Vice President, Cory Bittner.

These funds will go directly toward the remodeling of the future home of The Giving Plate, located at 1212 NE First Street, Bend, OR 97701. This new building will allow The Giving Plate to bring their services and food warehousing under one roof while offering a Community Store & Kid’s Korner Store for their guests to shop with dignity.

The Giving Plate hopes to move into its new location in summer 2023, pending the current climate of construction, supplies, etc. In the meantime, The Giving Plate serves hundreds of families each week from its facility on 1245 SE Third Street in Bend.

So far, in 2022, the organization is helping over 30% more individuals and families through its Grocery Program and Kid’s Korner compared to 2021’s average. To learn more about The Giving Plate’s capital campaign and legacy sponsorship opportunities, go to www.thegivingplate.org/building.

"We are so thankful to Pahlisch Homes for their generous support of our capital campaign. As a grass-roots food pantry, we are positioned to stay on the frontlines of hunger by our local community. We are excited about the possibilities ahead for The Giving Plate in this new space as we work to reimagine what food relief looks like for our hardworking neighbors in need. We are truly grateful for the support we received from Pahlisch Homes.” Statement from The Giving Plate’s Executive Director, Ranae Staley

The Giving Plate is a 501(c)3 food pantry that has helped Central Oregon families and children struggling with food insecurity since 2010. Its mission is “feeding the hungry today with compassion and hospitality.” To learn more about The Giving Plate or to donate, visit www.thegivingplate.org.