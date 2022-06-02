Hayden Homes Amphitheater set to kick-start record 50-plus summer concert season with rockers ZZ Top

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend is preparing for the warmer weather and more than 50 concerts coming this summer -- a record for the riverfront venue, now affiliated with Live Nation.

The first of the busy string of concerts will be the rock band ZZ Top on their Raw Whiskey Tour, set for next Tuesday, followed by a special guest.

To attend the concert, policies include a clear bag policy, a cashless venue, and let's people bring a yoga mat or bath towel. All vendors there will only accept debit, credit or gift cards. For the lawn, the yoga mats or bath towels need to be 30 x 60 inches or smaller.

To see the entire summer lineup, visit https://bendconcerts.com/

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee is speaking with Old Mill District Marketing Director Beau Eastes to find out the finishing touches the renovated Hayden Homes Amphitheater is undergoing to be concert-ready. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at 5.