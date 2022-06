A long-awaited neighborhood park just opened on the north end of Bend. Northpointe Park is located off Hunters Circle on Wellington Street. The 2.7 acre park has been in the works for years, at a price tag of $2.6 million. Northpointe Park features a playground, lawn, picnic area and gathering space, along with a paved loop path. The Bend Park and Rec District expects to hold a formal grand opening late next month.