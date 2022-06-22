Bend Park and Rec offers more financial assistance for summer activities

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park & Recreation District is offering additional financial assistance to qualifying families so that all children can benefit from its many recreation opportunities this summer.

Scholarship assistance levels has been increased for the summer to cover 75-90 percent of the cost of participation in most programs. Youth and family passes to district recreation facilities are available at these same assistance levels as well.

This additional support is made possible by an Oregon Community Summer Grant award. $380,000 was allocated through the Oregon State Legislature and grants were administered by the Oregon Association of Education Service Districts.

“The grant funds will be instrumental in creating more opportunities for youth and families to access and enjoy healthy activities this summer,” said Matt Mercer, recreation services director, Bend Park and Recreation District. “We are grateful to the Oregon Community Summer Grant program for acknowledging the impact our programs can make and for helping extend the momentum farther.”

BPRD and BPR Foundation funding is also available to assist with equipment needs or other barriers to participation. Here are some of the summer activities available:

Summer day camps including Operation Recreation, PAC and more

Family passes at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, Larkspur Community Center and The Pavilion.

Swim lessons

Art and enrichment programs

To register, complete a recreation scholarship application or call 541-389-7275.

Providing access to programs, removing barriers and supporting inclusion are top goals. BPRD distributed $925,000 in recreation scholarships to individuals with financial need over the past 3 years. Financial assistance jumped 76% from 2019 to 2021, with increased investment in programs serving low-income populations.