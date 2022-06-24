Bend Fire & Rescue putting new 107-foot ladder truck in service, invites public to ceremony

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue is placing its new Pierce ladder truck into service next week and is inviting the community to attend the celebration and ceremony.

This 107-foot ladder truck will respond to calls in the City of Bend, the Rural Fire District, and surrounding communities when needed. It will be replacing the current American La France ladder truck, which has been seen service for over 19 years and has reached the end of its service life.

“We are excited to place our new ladder truck into service,” stated Fire Chief Todd Riley. “This new aerial will meet the changing needs of our fast-growing community that is seeing more vertical buildings than ever before.”

This traditional fire service ceremony will take place on Tuesday June 28th at 2pm at the North Station located at 63377 NE Jamison Street.