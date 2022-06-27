Fire stopped near RR tracks in northern Bend on hot, windy afternoon, prompting reminder
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A wet spring followed by hot summer temperatures can make a fire like one that broke out Monday afternoon near the BNSF Railway tracks in northern Bend spread fast, even if the tall grass is green.
Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering says though this fire apparently was sparked by a passing train, it's a good time to get that grass and brush cut down, to reduce the risk of quick spread.
