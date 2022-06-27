Skip to Content
Bend
By
Published 6:06 PM

Fire stopped near RR tracks in northern Bend on hot, windy afternoon, prompting reminder

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A wet spring followed by hot summer temperatures can make a fire like one that broke out Monday afternoon near the BNSF Railway tracks in northern Bend spread fast, even if the tall grass is green.

Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering says though this fire apparently was sparked by a passing train, it's a good time to get that grass and brush cut down, to reduce the risk of quick spread.

Bend

KTVZ News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content