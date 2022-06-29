Environmental Center hosts discussion of new path to reach 100% renewable energy in Bend
The Environmental Center in Bend hosted an online gathering Wednesday night to discuss a new approach to renewable energy. The presentation was called Power Hour: Homegrown Renewables Series- Community-Wide 100% Renewable Energy: Can We Get There? Oregon Lawmakers last year passed legislation to let communities buy renewable energy from Pacific Power or Portland General ElectricE through a special rate structure and long-term contract. Five speakers spoke on the topic.
