Shepherd’s House Ministries issues plea for bottled water donations to help those living on the streets

BEND, Ore., (KTVZ) — With hotter summer temperatures in store, many of the men, women, and children living on the streets of Central Oregon will face dehydration and potentially dangerous health challenges because of the hot weather.

Shepherd’s House is asking for donations of bottled water (cases or palettes of 12 – 16-ounce size water bottles), as we are experiencing a shortage. Monetary donations are always appreciated as well.

Donations can be dropped off at our Division Street Location:

Monday -Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm.

1854 NE Division Street in Bend

About Shepherd’s House Ministries

Founded in 2006, Shepherd’s House Ministries shministries.org is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit serving Central Oregon and beyond. Our mission is to foster lasting life-change in the lives of men and women struggling with trauma and addiction. We also serve the greater homeless community with emergency shelter, food, and supplies.