Worthy Garden Club announces purchase of WinterCreek Nursery

The Worthy Garden Club is happy to announce the purchase of WinterCreek Nursery, the largest native plant nursery in Central Oregon. The purchase is part of the Garden Club's expansion into active conservation and restoration of natural areas.

This purchase grants us the opportunity to produce our own plant material for essential work in preserving biodiverse ecosystems across Oregon and throughout the region.



WinterCreek Nursery has been producing native plants since 1993. They are recognized leaders in the conservation of semi-arid environments and have worked for nearly 30 years to increase the interest in and knowledge of native plants in the west. Their mission aligns perfectly with that of the Worthy Garden Club and will help the WGC meet its long-term goals of preserving and restoring natural areas throughout the region.



WinterCreek Nursery will continue to operate as a wholesale and retail nursery open to the public and has retained all current employees and management, but all proceeds will now benefit the environmental and conservation work completed under the Worthy Garden Club’s non-profit status. It’s a unique model that will result in a substantial benefit to the conservation of natural areas across Oregon.



Concurrent with the nursery purchase, the WGC established a new environmental division and has hired Evan Heeb as its director. Evan will be coordinating all restoration, re-wilding, and volunteer planting projects for the Worthy Garden Club’s environmental program and works directly under the Executive Director. We’re excited to bring Evan’s knowledge and enthusiasm in native plant communities and restoration ecology into the WGC family.



The Garden Club continues to operate the “Hopservatory,” the small-scale regenerative farm providing fresh seasonal produce to the restaurant, and the pollinator & native plant gardens. The purchase of WinterCreek Nursery will help the WGC close the gap between theory and practice as a provider of native plants and an active contributor to restoration of natural areas around the region.