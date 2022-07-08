Bethlehem Inn announces leadership promotions, two new board members

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bethlehem Inn announces the promotion of Liz Clemens, LCSW and Tara Feurtado to directors. Both have been with the organization since 2011, though Clemens started in 2010 as an AmeriCorps volunteer.

Clemens obtained her Master of Social Work degree from Portland State University and is now a Licensed Social Worker. She achieved these degrees while working full time at the Inn. Clemens received her undergraduate degree in Social Work from Goshen College, Goshen, Indiana. She served on CO-OATH (Central Oregon’s - Oregonians Against Trafficking Humans 2014 - 2016) and served as Co-Chair on the FAN (Family Access Network) steering committee. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Homeless Leadership Coalition, is a member of the National Association of Social Work (NASW and serves on the Advisory Board with Fair Housing.

Feurtado earned her M.A. from Portland State University in 2006 with a certificate in Curriculum and Instruction and specialization in Early Childhood Development and Education. She received her B. A. from Portland State University in 2002 majoring in Child and Family Studies with emphasis in Family Support and Advocacy. Feurtado served as Secretary for the Central Oregon Homeless Leadership Coalition (HLC) from 2017 to 2018. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Bend International School for two years. Currently, she chairs the Regional Shelter Committee of the Homeless Leadership Coalition and was selected to serve on the City of Bend’s The Emergency Homelessness Task Force (EHTF) for the City of Bend.

The Families First and Next Steps Programs provide programmatic direction for the Inn, through a trauma-informed lens. As co-directors, Clemens and Feurtado implement policies, and manage operational staff as well as supervise resident services staff through collaboration with our 70+ partner agencies. Important aspect of these roles include monitoring program effectiveness through pertinent metrics and regular reports. Program Co-Directors work to guide communications with allied community organizations, a multitude of agencies and the general public.

Gwenn Wysling, Executive Director says, “The Inn is honored to have two such dedicated individuals sharing their experiences and hope in our community.”

The Bethlehem Inn Board of Directors also announced Friday that Linda Jackson-Shaw and Linda Levinson have been elected to its board.

Linda Jackson-Shaw has a passion and empathy for homelessness and hunger, which stems from her personal experience. While she no longer is faced with homelessness, she has a continuing passion to help others. Serving on the Board of Bethlehem Inn provides her with an opportunity to work with a team of like minded people who reach out and help those in need. She also assists families find resources and support for their loved ones who struggle with mental health.

Linda Levinson is a Certified Employee Assistance Professional (CEAP) with many years of experience in administration and hands-on organization of multidisciplinary mental health and addiction programs. She has been an advocate for the mentally ill working with families to assist them in finding resources. Linda’s volunteer background includes Special Olympics, Aid Support Group, Junior Achievement, Well in the Desert, PIT homeless count (Palm Springs) and is currently a member of Redmond Rotary and their Homeless Task Force Committee.

With shelter locations in Bend and Redmond, Bethlehem Inn is Central Oregon’s largest emergency shelter; providing shelter, food and case management services for over 1,100 adults and children annually. To learn more about Bethlehem Inn please visit www.bethleheminn.org. Follow the organization on Facebook at Bethlehem Inn Central Oregon or Instagram. Donations may be mailed to: Bethlehem Inn, P.O. Box 8540, Bend, OR 97708.