Pilot Butte mystery sparks many guesses: What’s behind the door?

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Since 2004, orange-brown grates and a door on a wall of rocks have been in view at the summit of Pilot Butte, but have you ever wondered what's behind them?

The summit at Pilot Butte State Park is a popular destination for tourists and locals to exercise and/or enjoy a great view.

Recently, a posted photo and some online speculation on the I LOVE BEND OR Community Facebook group page has led dozens to ponder and offer guesses what's behind those "bunker" doors, and why?

The theories range from a cooling system for lava or lava rock, to hidden alien space tech.

Noah Chast met with the park manager Wednesday to get to the bottom of it, as well as hear some more interesting guesses from Pilot Butte visitors.

You can watch this story -- and learn the answer -- tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.