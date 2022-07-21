HSCO advises hot-air balloons may frighten pets over the weekend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This weekend, the annual Balloons Over Bend will be putting on a colorful display. Along with that display are elements that may frighten animals.

The unknown sight of a low-flying balloon and its shadow can scare any animal. The unpredictable landings may bring a balloon near a backyard. The sound of the hot air balloons filling with air may frighten pets.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon is advising people to secure pets indoors living near R.E. Jewell Elementary, in southeast Bend (20550 Murphy Road), during the morning balloon launches taking off around 6:45 am to 7:00 am this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Landings are unpredictable, so safely secure your pets in the outlying areas.

The balloons will be filled for the ‘Night Glow’ event in Bend at Central Oregon Community College on Friday and in Redmond at Sam Johnson Park on Saturday. The organizers of Balloons Over Bend state “no pets are allowed on the Balloons Over Bend premises. Service animals are allowed per ADA and Oregon State Law policies.”

The Bend animal shelter receives animals and reports of lost animals that have been frightened by the balloons. The best way to protect your pet is to keep your pets indoors and wearing identification. The balloon landings may be unpredictable so pets in the surrounding areas should also be secured in a safe place.

If you lose or find a pet, immediately report it to the Humane Society of Central Oregon at 541.382.3537 or your local shelter. Strays that arrive at the Bend shelter are posted at hsco.org/strays.