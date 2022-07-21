Oregon DHS searching for 2 missing girls, 13 months and 7 weeks, says they may be at risk

Agency seeks public's help, are with their parents, believed to be in Redmond, Terrebonne, Prineville

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two young girls, ages 7 weeks and 13 months, have disappeared from Bend with their father and mother and may be at risk, the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division said Thursday, asking the public for help as they search for the children to assess their safety.

ODHS asked the public for help in finding 13-month-old Nova Milsap and 7-week-old Artimay Milsap, who they said went missing with father Charles Milsap and mother Kayla Spills from Bend on Thursday, July 7.

Here's the rest of the Oregon DHS news release on the missing children:

ODHS asks the public to help in the effort to find Nova and Artimay. Anyone who suspects they have information about the location of Nova and Artimay, or their parents should call 911 or local law enforcement.

They are believed to be in the Redmond, Terrebonne or Prineville areas of Oregon. There is also a chance they may travel out of state. They are suspected to be traveling together in a white Honda Accord with Oregon license plate #SBD139. Kayla Spills sometimes goes by the name Kayla Millsap.

Name: Nova Lou Millsap

Pronouns: She/her

Date of birth: June 17, 2021

Height: 30-inches

Weight: 20-pounds

Hair: Strawberry blonde

Eye color: Blue

Name: Artimay Dianne Millsap

Pronouns: She/her

Date of birth: June 3, 2022

Height: 15-inches

Weight: 7-pounds

Hair: Strawberry blonde

Eye color: Blue

Other identifying information: Artimay is a very small infant

A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child.

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.