As heat wave arrives, Shepherd’s House will open daytime cooling shelters in Bend, Redmond next week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shepherd’s House Ministries said Friday that with triple-digit temperatures expected next week, it will open daytime cooling shelters at their facilities in Bend and Redmond from Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Bend shelter will be located at the Lighthouse Navigation Center at 275 NE 2nd Street in Bend. The Redmond shelter will be located at 1350 S. Highway 97 in Redmond, a facility acquired by Shepherd’s House and awaiting renovation in the coming months.

With daytime temperatures forecast over 100 for at least a few consecutive days, Shepherd’s House will provide a safe and cool space for people experiencing homelessness in Redmond and Bend. Days and hours may be responsive to the dynamic nature of extreme weather events.

Extreme heat poses a risk to the health and life of persons living outside, specifically the risks of dehydration and heat sickness. Shepherd’s House is committed to feeding the hungry and sheltering the homeless.

Redmond City Director Andrew Hoeksema says, “Everyone in Central Oregon will be uncomfortable on these hottest days of the summer. However, many of our neighbors experiencing homelessness have very limited options for going inside to cool off and rest away from the sun.

"As we seek to extend love and service to our neighbors who need it most, we will open shelters with air conditioning, water, snacks, and personal connection. We are grateful for all who will partner with us in this effort.”

The Shepherd’s House SHARE Van will also be visiting spots around Bend to deliver cold water bottles and snacks, and to check on people living without shelter during this heat wave.

CALL TO ACTION: Shepherd’s House will welcome volunteers at both sites to assist with sheltering. We also invite donations of water bottles, freezer snacks (e.g. otter pops), and pre-packaged snacks. Sign up to volunteer or make a financial contribution online at www.shepherdshouseministries.org.

If you would like to give to support these efforts, monetary donations can be made at https://shepherdshouseministries.org/donate/