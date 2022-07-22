Bend’s Wagner Mall evacuated due to suspicious package, OSP Bomb Squad called in; turned out to be donated items

(Update; Mall reopens; info on what was inside)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A package police deemed suspicious that was left outside the business Pack, Ship & More Friday afternoon prompted officers to close Wagner Mall, evacuate several businesses and call in the Oregon State Police bomb squad, but it was found to contain harmless donated items.

Police responded around 3:45 p.m. to the mall on Northeast Third Street regarding the suspicious package, Lieutenant Mike Landolt said, describing it as about 2-by-1 feet, with no packaging labels.

“Officers responded to the location and evacuated multiple businesses for the safety of all employees, business owners, and the community,” Landolt wrote, adding, “A prior police investigation has caused a heightened concern that the package could be a threat to the community.”

Landolt urged people to avoid the mall area until the situation was resolved.

He said in a later update that two OSP bomb squad members responded, and "it was determined the suspicious package was not a threat to the community.”

“The package was found to have donated items in it, and a note was left with the package,” the lieutenant said.

The mall reopened about four hours after the incident began, Landolt said, adding that “there are no safety concerns pertaining to this incident in the area.”

He also thanked OSP for their assistance in the investigation.