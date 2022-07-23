City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of July 25-31

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of July 25-31.

NW Crosby Drive between Skyliners Road and NW Elwood Lane for infrastructure installation, full road closure with detour, begins 7/25/22

between Skyliners Road and NW Elwood Lane for infrastructure installation, full road closure with detour, begins 7/25/22 27th Street between NE Neff Road and NE Conners Avenue for asphalt resurfacing, single lane closure with flagging, 7/31/22, 6 PM – 4 AM.

between NE Neff Road and NE Conners Avenue for asphalt resurfacing, single lane closure with flagging, 7/31/22, 6 PM – 4 AM. Galveston Avenue between 14th Street and Harmon Boulevard for water valve box replacement, two lane diversion into center lane with minimal impacts to traffic, 7/27/22 - 7/28/22

between 14th Street and Harmon Boulevard for water valve box replacement, two lane diversion into center lane with minimal impacts to traffic, 7/27/22 - 7/28/22 Intersection of Brookswood Boulevard and Rock Bluff Lane for exploratory potholing, single lane closures with flagging with expected delays, 7/25/22

for exploratory potholing, single lane closures with flagging with expected delays, 7/25/22 Britta Street between Halfway Road and Ellie Lane for infrastructure installation, full road closure with detour, 7/25/22 - 8/30/22

between Halfway Road and Ellie Lane for infrastructure installation, full road closure with detour, 7/25/22 - 8/30/22 Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson Avenue from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. SE Wilson Avenue between SE Ninth Street and SE 15th Street, eastbound lane closure with detour, 7/25/22 – fall 2022.

– Street improvements on Wilson Avenue from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety.

Ongoing Closures:

Street Preservation – Various Street improvements within the NW Bend and Awbrey Butte area are continuing this week. Utility updates and street resurfacing will be occurring with various lane & street closures during its duration (expect delays). Expected completion Mid-August 2022 (weather dependent). Roads affected are listed below. Work will begin earlier than the standard 7 a.m. time due to extreme heat. Learn more at the Street Preservation webpage. NW Mount Washington Drive between both legs of NW Summit Drive for grind and inlay, full road closure with detour (local access) Shevlin Park Road between NW Mount Washington Drive and the City boundary, single lane closures with flagging occurring early August 2022 Putnam Road between NW Mount Washington Drive and NW Rocher Way

– Various Street improvements within the NW Bend and Awbrey Butte area are continuing this week. Utility updates and street resurfacing will be occurring with various lane & street closures during its duration (expect delays). Expected completion Mid-August 2022 (weather dependent). Roads affected are listed below. Learn more at the Street Preservation webpage. Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit Newport Corridor Improvements Project webpage. Various closures through the end of Winter 2022. NW Newport Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street, 7/5/2022 – Fall 2022 NW 12th Street Between NW Ogden Avenue and NW Milwaukee Avenue, full road closure, 7/5/2022 – Fall 2022 NW 13th Street between NW Milwaukee and NW Newport Avenue, full road closure, 7/5/2022 – Fall 2022 North bound exit of the NW 14th Street Roundabout 7/5/2022 – Fall 2022

– Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit Newport Corridor Improvements Project webpage. Various closures through the end of Winter 2022. NW Crossing Farmers Market – Special event occurring every Saturday 6/4/21 - 9/17/21. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). NW Crossing Drive between Mount Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive (Circle) NW John Freemont between NW Ordiway Avenue and NW Fort Clatsop Street NW Fort Clatsop Street between NW Ordway Avenue and NW John Freemont Street

– Special event occurring every Saturday 6/4/21 - 9/17/21. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). Glen Vista Road between NW Kiesow Court and South Road for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with flagging, 6/2/22 - 9/2/22

between NW Kiesow Court and South Road for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with flagging, 6/2/22 - 9/2/22 ODOT Third Street Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Third Street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Single-lane closures in the Northbound and Southbound lanes on Third Street between Greenwood Avenue and NE Olney Avenue Butler Market Road to Mervin Sampels Road northbound slow lane closure until end of May

– Infrastructure improvements along Third Street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Sewer Extension Program – The yearly project includes installing gravity sewer mains and sewer laterals in order to allow properties to decommission their septic systems and connect to the public sewer system. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project (closures listed below). For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu. King Hezekiah Way between King Jehu Way and King Solomon Court, 4/11/22 - mid-summer 2022. King Jehu Way between King Hezekiah Way and Desert Woods Drive, 4/25/22 - mid-summer 2022. Admiral Way between Reed Market Road and Greenmont Drive, 6/14/22 - Fall 2022

– The yearly project includes installing gravity sewer mains and sewer laterals in order to allow properties to decommission their septic systems and connect to the public sewer system. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project (closures listed below). For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu. Brinson Boulevard between NE 18th Street and Layton Avenue for infrastructure installation, eastbound lane closure. Completion scheduled for mid-summer 2022.



Future Road Closures:

Intersection of Reed Market Road and Third Street for water service installation, overnight single lane closures on eastbound/westbound of Reed Market Road and southbound slow lane of Third Street (leading to intersection), 8/4/22 - 8/5/22, 7 PM – 7 AM

for water service installation, overnight single lane closures on eastbound/westbound of Reed Market Road and southbound slow lane of Third Street (leading to intersection), 8/4/22 - 8/5/22, 7 PM – 7 AM Intersection of 27th Street and Reed Market Road for sewer main installation, restricted movements within intersection with north and southbound travel on 27th Street, begins 8/1/22

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.