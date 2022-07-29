Candidates for Governor debate on hot-button issues, hosted by Oregon’s Newspapers Publishers

Oregons's three candidates for Governor had their first debate this afternoon. They agreed on some issues, and clashed on others. Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek, and non-affiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, appeared at the event, hosted by Oregon's Newspapers Publishers. Drazan said Democrats have led the state for four decades, and have shown they cannot fix the big problems we face. Betsy Johnson took on Tina Kotek for a social media post about someone at her rally with a confederate flag. When asked about the Greater Idaho movement, Johnson vowed to pay more attention to rural areas. Drazan talked about how greater respect can address the rural-urban divide. And Kotek vowed to be a listener who spends time outside of Salem.

