‘Your superhero cape awaits!’: Bend-La Pine Schools holding fun job hiring events in search for new heroes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools is hiring for dozens of support staff positions, including custodians and part-time Nutrition Services staff members and many more. And it's making the Bend Senior High School hiring events a fun visit, -- pizza included.

The "interactive hiring events" are taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on three successive Thursdays, August 4, 11 and 18.

Community members will be able to tour their production kitchen, test-drive a floor sweeper, enjoy a free pizza lunch and get a job interview on the spot.

“At Bend-La Pine Schools, our staff members are more than just employees -- they are superheroes for students,” said Terry Cashman, the district's executive director of operations. “Your superhero cape awaits! Join our team and find out what it feels like to be a hero for students.”

You can learn more on their Jobs webpage or call them 541-355-5700.

Kelsey McGee is at Thursday's first hiring event to learn more about the process and the positions the school district is looking to fill. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Four and Six on KFXO (Fox Central Oregon).