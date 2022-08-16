ODOT: Work set to begin this fall on $175 million Bend North Corridor Project on Hwys. 20, 97

(Update: Adding video)

Realignment to the east will turn existing 97 into Third Street extension; two roundabouts, paths, bike lanes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Work begins this fall on the long-awaited Bend North Corridor project. This $175 million project aims to improve safety, mobility and accessibility while relieving congestion on the north end of town from Empire Avenue to just beyond Cooley Road on both U.S. Highways 20 and 97.

Project features include;

Multi-use paths, wider bike lanes, a new bus stop, lower speed limits and enhanced pedestrian and bike crossings throughout the project area. These features will allow everyone safe and efficient access to the area.

Roundabouts where U.S. 20 meets Robal Lane and Cooley Road.

A realignment of U.S. 97 to the east along the railroad tracks that will let highway traffic move freely through the area.

The existing U.S. 97 highway will become business and local access-focused, acting as an extension of Third Street.

Project teams are finalizing designs and getting ready to start construction work. You may begin to see minor traffic impacts this fall, mostly at night. More significant traffic impacts along U.S. 20 will begin as early as February 2023, while impacts along U.S. 97 will not begin until later in 2023 and continue throughout the life of the project. All work is scheduled to be fully complete by December 2024.

In Tuesday's announcement, ODOT said, "We know construction work impacts the community and our teams will do everything they can to reduce traffic delays and disturbance. Everyone who drives, walks, bikes or rolls through the area will be able to access all local businesses throughout construction, and Tripcheck.com will be up to date with any impacts or delays."

For more information on this project, visit the Bend North Corridor project website.