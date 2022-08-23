Skip to Content
Bend
By
Published 1:25 PM

CERT Team raids Hunnell Road trailer, seizes meth, suspected fentanyl; owner arrested

KTVZ file

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team served a search warrant and arrested the owner of a trailer along Hunnell Road on Monday afternoon, seizing commercial amounts of methamphetamine and blue bills believed to contain Fentanyl.

The raid took place around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Hunnell and Loco roads, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

The 41-year-old trailer owner was arrested without incident and taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of unlawful delivery of meth and felony charges of possessing meth and a Schedule II controlled substance, Miller said.

Article Topic Follows: Bend

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content