CERT Team raids Hunnell Road trailer, seizes meth, suspected fentanyl; owner arrested

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team served a search warrant and arrested the owner of a trailer along Hunnell Road on Monday afternoon, seizing commercial amounts of methamphetamine and blue bills believed to contain Fentanyl.

The raid took place around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Hunnell and Loco roads, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

The 41-year-old trailer owner was arrested without incident and taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of unlawful delivery of meth and felony charges of possessing meth and a Schedule II controlled substance, Miller said.