The Church of the Nazarene on 27th Street in Bend invited the public to a prayer vigil for the Safeway shooting victims outside the church at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a night of reflection and the creation of a memorial wall.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.