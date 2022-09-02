Smoke in Bend postpones Redmond man’s 200-mile marathon fundraiser

Smoke became worse overnight, Stutzman looking to finish his run on a treadmill

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bethlehem Inn announces a unique and inspirational fundraiser in support of the Inn’s services for the region’s adults and children experiencing homelessness. But, the plans for the fundraiser has been put on hold Saturday.

Brandon Stutzman, the Redmond man, has postponed his 200-mile marathon in Bend. Stutzman said he had to leave the park because the smoke became worse overnight. He said he was struggling to breathe. Stutzman said he's decided not to stop, but to finish the rest of the miles on a treadmill.

He's in contact with Xcel Fitness in Bend and is hoping he can finish the rest of his run there.

Brandon Stutzman has once again selected Bethlehem Inn as the beneficiary of this fundraiser, featuring a 200-mile marathon and 2,000 pushups originally scheduled to take place on the Deschutes River Trail over Labor Day weekend.

The Inn has a special place in Brandon's heart. His family stayed at the Inn and benefited from its emergency shelter services during a difficult time.

Brandon invites the community to come out and run with him this weekend. His crew and base of operations is in Farewell Bend Park.

With shelter locations in Bend and Redmond, Bethlehem Inn is Central Oregon’s largest emergency shelter; providing shelter, food and case management services for over 1,100 adults and children annually. To learn more about Bethlehem Inn please visit www.bethleheminn.org. Follow us on Facebook/BethlehemInnBend or Instagram. Donations may be mailed to: Bethlehem Inn, P.O. Box 8540, Bend, OR 97708.