Bend Municipal Airport plans two closures starting Wednesday for runway repairs, sign upgrades

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Municipal Airport is preparing to repave its runways in September to extend the useful life of the pavement, leading to two closures, the first of which begins Wednesday, the city said.

Included with this project is a replacement of the existing lighted guidance signs, including an upgrade to LED lighting. The pavement rehabilitation work includes crack repair, surface seal treatment, runway restriping and connector markings.

“While there is no perfect time to close an airport, its users understand the necessity and have been advised of the project for the last eight months to prepare and make other plans,” Airport Manager Tracy Williams said.

The project will require two closures of the airport. The first will take place Sept. 7-16, for crack repair, surface seal treatment, first application of surface markings, demolition of signs and construction of concrete sign bases. The second closure is scheduled to take place 30 days later and is expected to last three days for final application of marking, installation of signs on bases, and electrical connection of the replacement signs.

This $1.8 million capital improvement project is funded 90% by the Federal Aviation Administration, 7.5% from the State and 2.5% from airport user fees. No general fund taxpayer dollars are being used for this project.

The Bend Municipal Airport is the third-busiest in the state, in terms of takeoffs and landings. The airport also creates job opportunities for the community from aircraft manufacturing and design to flight training and charter operations. The regional economic impact of the airport, direct and indirect, is 860 jobs, with $32 million in payroll and $166 million in sales.