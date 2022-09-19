UPDATE: Missing NE Bend boy, 7, found safe, police say after public alert

(Update: Boy found safe, police say)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police sought the public’s help Monday in finding a missing 7-year-old boy who left his northeast Bend home earlier in the morning and said a short time later he'd been found safe.

Further details were not immediately available.

Earlier, police said Silas Brown reportedly left home in the 20800 block of Comet Lane around 8 a.m.

He was described as about 4 feet tall, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He last was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and is likely on foot, officers said.