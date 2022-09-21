Bend woman struck, killed on Bend Parkway

Witnesses say pedestrian was standing still in roadway shortly after midnight

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend woman was struck and killed while apparently standing in the northbound lanes of the Bend Parkway early Wednesday morning, police said.

Bend Police officers and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies responded around 12:20 a.m. to the reported crash in the parkway’s northbound lanes south of the Empire Avenue exit, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

The first responders found that Jennifer Lin Bell, 43, had suffered fatal injuries, she said.

Miller said the driver involved, a 29-year-old Portland man, had called to report the crash, as did two other callers who reported seeing the pedestrian standing still in the roadway before the collision.

The driver cooperated with the investigation, Miller said. She added that investigators have ruled out speed and intoxication as factors in the crash.

The Bend Police crash reconstruction team responded to the scene. The parkway’s northbound lanes were closed between the Revere and Empire Avenue off-ramps for about four hours.

Investigators were assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the ODOT Incident Response team, Miller said, thanking them for their assistance.